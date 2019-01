Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his men's singles quarter final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Kei Nishikori (bottom) of Japan receives medical treatment during his men's singles quarter final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Kei Nishikori of Japan leaves the court after retiring from his men's singles quarter final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia smiles after winning his men's singles quarter final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Top seed Novak Djokovic made it to the last four of the Australian Open for the seventh time on Wednesday after his Japanese opponent Kei Nishikori retired from their quarter-final match while trailing 6-1, 4-1.

Nishikori had played three five-set matches so far in the tournament, including a five-hour marathon against Spain's Pablo Carreno (23) in the previous round.