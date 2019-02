American skier Lindsey Vonn poses for photographers after being awarded at the Laureus Sports Awards gala on Feb. 18, 2019, in Monaco. EPA-EFE / Sebastien Nogier

Arsenal's former coach, French Arsene Wenger, poses after being awarded at the Laureus Awards gala on Feb. 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, poses after being awarded Sportsman of the Year during the Laureus Award on Feb. 18, 2019, in Monte Carlo, Monaco. EPA-EFE / Sebastien Nogier

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and US gymnast Simone Biles received the top honors Monday at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards Gala in Monte Carlo.

The 31-year-old Serb took the Sportsman of the Year prize after triumphs at both Wimbledon and the US Open. Biles, 21, won four gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the 2018 World Championships to pick up her second Sportswoman of the Year award.