Novak Djokovic of Serbia addresses to media during a press conference after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's singles final at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Sunday recognized the stellar performance he needed to put in to defeat Spaniard Rafael Nadal for his record seventh Australian Open title.

Despite having won 14 other Grand Slam titles, including three consecutive trophies by defeating Nadal in the final – the 2011 Wimbledon, the 2011 US Open and the nearly six-hour 2012 Australian Open championship match – Djokovic singled out his most recent title.