Karen Khachanov of Russia (R) poses with the trophy after winning the final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the second place trophy after losing the final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Serbia's Novak Djokovic snatched the top spot of men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released on Monday, from Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, now World No. 2.

Djokovic had secured world No. 1, following Nadal's retirement from Paris Masters due to abdominal problems, although the Serbian was defeated 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday by Russia's Karen Khachanov, who jumped seven places to world No. 11 after winning the title.