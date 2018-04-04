Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Benoit Paire of France during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Wednesday announced he had ended his cooperation with Czech coach Radek Stepanek, after working together since November, according to a statement on his official website.

The announcement comes just days after Djokovic split with his United States coach Andre Agassi in the wake of the Serbian former No. 1's second straight failure to get past the opening match of a tournament, most recently at the Miami Open and before that at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.