Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,135 points, while Spain's Rafael Nadal came in second.

Roger Federer of Switzerland remained in the third spot in this week's unchanged top-10, ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev and Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, respectively.