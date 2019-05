Alexander Zverev of Germany competes against Mikael Ymer of Sweden in French Open second-round men's singles action in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland hits a forehand during his French Open second-round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland during French Open second-round men's singles action in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia eased his way into the third round of the 2019 French Open Grand Slam with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Henri Laaksonen.

The world No.1 Serb has not lost any encounters against lucky losers, who entered the main draw as alternatives and extended his win record Thursday against the 27-year-old 104th-ranked Swiss after a bit more than 90 minutes.