Madison Keys of the USA reacts after winning against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their women’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Yoan Valat

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain reacts during his quarter final match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Serbia tennis star Novak Djokovic - winner of 16 grand slams- maintained the No. 1 spot of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Djokovic secured his spot with 11,685points, ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.