Borna Coric of Croatia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Borna Coric of Croatia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia struggled on Wednesday to beat Borna Coric of Croatia, but ultimately triumphed 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the tournament's second round.

The ninth-seeded Serbian victor, world No. 13, needed two hours and 16 minutes to defeat Coric, world No. 39, and advance to the round of 16, his second career win over Coric.