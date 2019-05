Serbian tennis player Laslo Djere hits the ball against Croatian Marin Cilic during their Mutua Madrid Open's tennis tournament quarter-final match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic serves against Serbian Laslo Djere during their Mutua Madrid Open's tennis tournament quarter-final match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts during his Mutua Madrid Open's tennis tournament quarter-final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their Mutua Madrid Open's tennis tournament quarter-final match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Jeremy Chardy of France in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Mutua Madrid Open's tennis tournament quarter-final match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Jeremy Chardy of France at the end of their Mutua Madrid Open's tennis tournament quarter-final match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem of Austria and Croatian Marin Cilic on Thursday secured their places in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament.

Djokovic reached the last-eight round of the clay-court tournament at the expense of France's Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (7-2), after one hour and 25 minutes of play.