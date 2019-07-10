Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
The world number one beat David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
David Goffin of Belgium in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates his win over Guido Pella of Argentina in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Guido Pella of Argentina plays Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
