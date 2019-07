Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) at the net with Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain whom he defeated in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on Friday beat Roberto Bautista of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon semifinals to move a step closer to defending his title.

This is the sixth time Djokovic qualifies for the Wimbledon final, equaling Bjorn Borg of Sweden, Jimmy Connors of the United States and Rod Laver of Australia.