Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his semi final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Russian rising star Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2 here Friday to reach the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an event the world No. 1 has won three times.

It took Novak just an hour and three minutes to defeat the world's 11th-ranked player in the exhibition tourney in the Emirati capital.