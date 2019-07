Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany celebrates a winner against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the first round match of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Coach Goran Ivanisevic watches Novak Djokovic of Serbia play Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his straight sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their first round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Monday kicked off his Wimbledon run in an auspicious fashion by defeating Philip Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Making his first appearance since losing to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the French Open semifinal, Djokovic took two hours and three minutes to improve his head-to-head record against the German player to 11-2.