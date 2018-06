Fernando Verdasco of Spain plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday defeated Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2, thus advancing to the French Open quarterfinals for the ninth year in a row.

Djokovic, a former world No. 1, needed two hours and 25 minutes to get into the French Open last-8 for the 12th time, a record that Spain's Rafael Nadal can tie if he defeats Maximilian Marterer of Germany on Monday.