Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament, in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 Sunday in the Madrid Open final, claiming his third title at the clay-court event and 33rd ATP Masters 1000 crown.

"These are the best tournaments, biggest tournaments we have in our sport, in the ATP, of course alongside the Grand Slams," Djokovic said on court following his victory. "This is as important and as good as it gets."