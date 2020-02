Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during the men's singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the men's singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during the men's singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the men's singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ROB PREZIOSO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia poses with his trophy after winning the men's singles final against Dominic Thiem (R) of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ROB PREZIOSO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hands his racquet to a spectator after winning the men's singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic of Serbia touches the surface of the court after winning the men's singles final against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem to win his eighth Australian Open title and return to the top of the world ranking.

The Serbian beat his Austrian opponent 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 after almost four hours at the final on Sunday in the Rod Laver Arena.