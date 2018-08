Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, 19 August 2018. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

ovak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, 19 August 2018. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Serbia's Novak Djokovic handily defeated Switzerland's Roger Federer 6-4 and 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon, finally winning the tennis tourney that had eluded him.

This was Djokovic's sixth Cincinnati final, but his first win. Three of those losses had come at the hands of Federer, but not this time.