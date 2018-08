Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Angelique Kerber dance on stage during the Wimbledon 2018 Champions' Dinner on July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thomas Lovelock POOL

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has gotten off to a solid start in the North American summer hard-court season, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina's Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Also on Tuesday, a pair of top-10 players - Bulgarian No. 5 seed Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian No. 6 seed Marin Cilic - moved through to the third round with three-set victories over Spain's Fernando Verdasco and Croatia's Borna Coric, respectively.