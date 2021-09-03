Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain hits a forehand during his US Open second-round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2021. Zverev won 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty hits a forehand during her US Open second-round match against Danish teen Clara Tauson on 02 September 2021 in Flushing Meadows, New York. Barty won 6-1, 7-5. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a forehand during his second-round match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2021. Zverev won 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures to the crowd after defeating Tallon Greikspoor of Netherlands in their match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Serbian world no. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised to an easy win against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in his second round match of the US Open on Thursday.

Djokovic, 34, defeated Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour 39 minutes to advance to the third round.