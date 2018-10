A photograph made with a multi-exposure shows Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during his pitching rotation in the fifth inning of game two of the MLB National League Division Series playoffs between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, USA, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (C) is greeted in the dugout by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (R) and teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez during the first inning of game two of the MLB National League Division Series playoffs between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, USA, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw releases a pitch during the first inning of game two of the MLB National League Division Series playoffs between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series.

Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three batters as the Dodgers’ shutout Atlanta for the second consecutive game.