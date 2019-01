Dolphin's Carlos Garces (L) vies for the ball against Marcos Riveros of National during a Copa Libertadores match at the Jocay stadium, in Manta, Ecuador, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Dolphin's David Noboa (C) vies for the ball against National's Cristian Erbes during a Copa Libertadores match at the Jocay stadium, in Manta, Ecuador, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Dolphin's Roberto Ordonez (R) celebrates a goal during a Copa Libertadores match with National, at the Jocay stadium, in Manta, Ecuador, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The Ecuadorian Dolphin on Tuesday won 3-0 over the Paraguayan National in the 2019 Copa Libertadores, which began its 60th edition with this match played in the city of Manta.

Roberto Ordonez, at minutes 11 and 13, and Carlos Garcés at 89 minutes scored the goals for the local team’s victory.