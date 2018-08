Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker (L) celebrates as teammate Jordon Cameron (C) scores on New England Patriots defender Devin McCourty (R) during the second half of their game at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Florida USA, 03 January 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RHONA WISE

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker fractured his right middle finger during a training camp practice, an injury that could affect his availability at the start of the 2018 NFL season.

The Dolphins exercised their fifth-year option on the former first round pick during the offseason even though Parker has suffered a series of injuries since entering the league.