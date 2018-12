(L-R) Nacional's President Jose Decurnez, new head coach Eduardo Dominguez and general manager Ivan Alonso attend the presentation of Dominguez as Nacional's new head coach, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 27 December 2018. EPA- EFE/Federico Anfitti

Eduardo Dominguez, introduced on Thursday as the new coach of Montevideo club Nacional, said that joining one of Uruguay's big clubs was "a small dream" come true.

"The only thing we can do is give our all, give the maximum, and the goals set with management will be achieved if, day to day, we believe we can be better," the Argentine coach said in a press conference.