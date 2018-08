Fans try to protect themselves from the sun as they watch Dominic Thiem of Austria play Steve Johnson of the US during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Steve Johnson of the US hits a return to Dominic Thiem of Austria during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominic Thiem of Austria hits a return to Steve Johnson of the US during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Dominic Thiem came back from two sets to one down in the sweltering New York heat to eliminate Steve Johnson 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 from the US Open second round on Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded Austrian lost the opening set to a tie-break before comfortably taking the second.