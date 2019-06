A suspect in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, Eddy Feliz Garcia, is transferred to the Palace of Justice in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on June 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria

Dr. Abel Gonzalez and Leo Ortiz, father of former Major League Baseball player David 'Big Papi' Ortiz, give details in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, about the ex-Boston Red Sox slugger's transfer to a clinic in Boston on June 10, 2019. Ortiz was shot at a nightclub on the night of June 9. EFE-EPA / Orlando Barria

Photo taken Oct. 10, 2016, showing former Boston Red Sox first baseman and designated hitter David Ortiz during a game in the American League division series. EFE-EPA/ CJ Gunther

Former Major League first baseman and designated hitter David Ortiz, who was shot recently in his native Dominican Republic, underwent surgery for the second time, this time in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, his wife Tiffany said on Tuesday.

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital (Monday) night and underwent a successful second surgery," said his wife in a statement.