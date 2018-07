Venezuelan karate fighter Gioribert Moreno (L) in action against Panamanian Roberto Payares (R) during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Cuban karate fighter Maikel Noriega (R) in action against Venezuelan Freddy Borjas (L) during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Venezuelan karate fighter Jovanni Martinez (R) in action against Panamanian Roberto Payares (L) during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

The Dominican Republic on Wednesday dominated the first day of karate competitions at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, held in Barranquilla, after winning three gold medals.

Venezuela took home two gold medals and Colombia took home one.