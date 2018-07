The Dominican weightlifter, Zacarias Bonnat competes on Jul. 22, 2018, in the men's starter weightlifting test 85 in the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The Cuban weightlifter Olfides Saez competes on Jul. 22, 2018, in the men's starter weightlifting test 85 in the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE / Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Venezuelan Angel Luna competes in the men's 85 kg weightlifting at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The Dominican Republic's Zacarias Bonnat and Venezuela's Angel Luna on Sunday won the men's 85 kilogram weightlifting competitions in the snatch and clean and jerk categories, respectively, at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Bonnat won the gold medal in the snatch by lifting 162 kg, Cuba's Olfides Saez - who lifted 161 kg - won the silver medal and Venezuela's Angel Luna took home the bronze.