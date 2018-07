Naryuri Perez of Venezuela competes in the women's 90kgs weightlifting competition during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Dominican Crismery Santana celebrates the gold medal in the women's 90kgs weightlifting competition during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

The Dominican Republic's Crismery Santana on Monday won the women's 90 kilogram weightlifting competition in both the snatch and the clean and jerk categories against Venezuela's Naryuri Perez at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Santana managed to lift 114kg at the start, one kilogram more than Perez to take gold in the snatch.