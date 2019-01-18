epa07292397 Matthias Mayer of Austria in action during a training run for the men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, 17 January 2019. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

epa07292372 Johan Clarey of France in action during a training run for the men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, 17 January 2019. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

epa07292270 Dominik Paris of Italy in action during a training run for the men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, 17 January 2019. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

epa07292276 Dominik Paris of Italy in action during a training run for the men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, 17 January 2019. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Italian Dominik Paris marked the best time in the second training session for the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, on Thursday. The longest - more than four kilometers - and one of the most prestigious race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup, will be held on Saturday.

Due to weather forecasts that predicted bad weather, the start was moved to the start of the combined, which will be held Friday, so Paris covered a clipped track on the Lauberhorn, just 2,950 meters long, with a start at 2,025 m and a drop of 738 m, finishing in one minute, 46 seconds and 27 hundredths, 33 hundreds less than Frenchman Johan Clarey.