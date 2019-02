First placed Dominik Paris of Italy (C) poses next to joint second placed Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria (R) and Johan Clarey of France (L) during the medal ceremony for the Men's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Are, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dominik Paris of Italy in action during the men's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Are, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Italian skier Dominik Paris earned Wednesday his maiden title as he won the super-G gold medal at the FIS Alpine World Championships at Sweden's downhill course Are.

The 29-year-old Paris covered Are's 2,172-meter (7,126-feet) course with a time of one minute and 24.20 seconds, just 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr and Johan Clarey of France, who tied for the silver medal.