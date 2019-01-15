Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) is in action against Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (B), center Rudy Gobert (2nd R) guard Donovan Mitchell (R) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Jan.14, 2019. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Rudy Gobert (R) passes the ball to guard Donovan Mitchell (L) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Jan.14, 2019. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell once again led the Utah Jazz attack with 28 points as they beat Detroit Pistons 100-94 on Monday.

Mitchell has scored at least 26 points in each of his last six games, his best run as a professional.