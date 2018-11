The Dorados player from Culiacan Jesus Chavez (R), vies for the ball with Ian Gonzalez (L), from Atletico San Luis Nov. 29, 2018, in the Mexican tournament Ascenso at the Banorte stadium in the city of Culiacan (México). EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Dorados de Sinaloa, a Mexican second-division soccer team coached by Diego Maradona, defeated Atletico San Luis 1-0 Thursday night in the first leg of the Ascenso MX's Apertura 2018 final despite the Argentine legend's ejection for storming the field to argue a call.

Dorados midfielder Edson Rivera scored the lone goal of the match toward the end of the second half at Banorte Stadium in this northwestern city.