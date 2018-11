Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (C) scores the 3-2 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's Borussia Dortmund announced Friday it has activated the purchase option in Spanish striker Paco Alcacer's contract which means that Alcacer is to stay at Westfalenstadion till 2023.

Alcacer joined the Black and Yellows last summer on a one-season loan deal from La Liga's Barcelona and the contract included a 23-million euros ($26 million) purchase option, in addition to another 5-million euros ($5.7 million) in variables.