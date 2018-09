Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) fights off a challenge by Lucas Torro of Eintracht Frankfurt during a Bundesliga match in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 14. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Eintracht Frankfurt's Simon Falette (L) tries to avoid fouling Lukasz Piszczek of Borussia Dortmund during a Bundesliga match in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 14. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal in his debut with the side in a Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, Sept. 14, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Spain's Paco Alcacer had an auspicious Bundesliga debut here Friday for Borussia Dortmund, contributing a goal in a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

On loan from Barcelona, Alcacer took the field in the 67th minute as a replacement for Maximilian Phillipp and scored in the dying moments of regulation to seal the win for the hosts.