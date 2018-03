Hannover's Matthias Ostrzolek (C) in action against Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hannover 96, in Dortmund, Germany, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (L) in action against Hannover's Matthias Ostrzolek (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hannover 96, in Dortmund, Germany, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

(L-R) Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, Andre Schuerrle, Michy Batshuayi and Oemer Toprak celebrate their win after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hannover 96, in Dortmund, Germany, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund tightened its grip on third place in the Bundesliga table on Sunday after defeating Hannover 1-0 in the German league's 27th round.

Michy Batshuayi scored the winner for Dortmund in the 24th minute to give his side its second straight win.