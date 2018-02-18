Moenchengladbach's Matthias Ginter (L) in action against Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi (R) during their teams' German Bundesliga soccer match in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Marco Reus (R) celebrates with his teammates Michy Batshuayi (L) and Lukasz Piszczek (C) after scoring the 1-0 goal during their German Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Marco Reus (2-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during their German Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund on Sunday defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 in the 23rd round of Bundesliga soccer action to jump into the No. 2 spot in the table.

Marco Reus scored the winning goal for Dortmund 32 minutes into the match.