Supporters of Borussia Dortmund cheer during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze (L) in action against Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey (R) during a Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund, Germany, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki celebrates with teammate Marco Reus after a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund, which is battling several other German-league clubs for one of four berths in next season's UEFA Champions League, helped its cause immensely with a 4-0 home victory here Saturday over Bayer Leverkusen.

German international Marco Reus was the key factor in Dortmund's victory at Westfalenstadion in this western city, scoring two second-half goals that effectively sealed the win.