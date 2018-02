Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV in Dortmund, Germany, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's supporters cheer their team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV in Dortmund, Germany, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Mario Goetze (C) scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV in Dortmund, Germany, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund on Saturday defeated Hamburger 2-0, moving up to the third spot in the Bundesliga table after Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home against Hertha.

Despite hanging on during the first half, Hamburger conceded their first point four minutes into the second half when Christian Pulisic set up Michy Batshuayi in front of a wide open goal.