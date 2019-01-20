Berlin, Jan 19 (efe-epa) - Germany's Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund won 0-1 at RB Leipzig on Saturday with a solitary goal from Belgium's Axel Witsel, to maintain a six-point lead over Bayern Munich and a nine-point lead over third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Dortmund came into the game with several heavy casualties. The most significant was that of their captain Marco Reus, and with their striker Paco Alcacer not in full physical shape so he was only on the field in the final minutes.