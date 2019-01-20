Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (L) in action against Leipzig's Kevin Kampl during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Diego Demme (L) in action against Dortmund's Mario Goetze during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Dortmund's Axel Witsel (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Dortmund's Maximilian Philipp (L) in action against Leipzig's Kevin Kampl during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Dortmund's Julian Weigl (L) in action against Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Berlin, Jan 19 (efe-epa) - Germany's Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund won 0-1 at RB Leipzig on Saturday with a solitary goal from Belgium's Axel Witsel, to maintain a six-point lead over Bayern Munich and a nine-point lead over third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Dortmund came into the game with several heavy casualties. The most significant was that of their captain Marco Reus, and with their striker Paco Alcacer not in full physical shape so he was only on the field in the final minutes.