Bayern Munich's players shows their disappointment after a German Bundesliga soccer match against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Munich, Germany, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (R) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz 05 in Mainz, Germany, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Fortuna Dusseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio (L) scores the 3-3 equalizer during a German Bundesliga soccer match against FC Bayern Munich in Munich, Germany, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Borussia Dortmund extended its lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over hosts Mainz 05 in the 12th round of the German league.

After a goalless first half, Dortmund netted two goals in 10 minutes to secure the win.