Sergio Gómez (C) during a Sub-17 World Cup match in Kochi, India, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Prakash Elamakkara

Borussia Dortmund has paid a three million euro ($3.7 million) buyout clause to sign Barcelona midfielder Sergio Gomez, sources close to the 17-year-old player told EFE on Tuesday.

Gomez, who won the Silver Ball award in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, had already traveled to Germany to undergo a medical examination.