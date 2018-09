Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) celebrates with teammate Axel Witsel after scoring a goal against Nuremberg during a Bundesliga match on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi (No. 5 in yellow) scores against Nuremberg during a Bundesliga match on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's Jacob Bruun Larsen celebrates after scoring a goal against Nuremberg during a Bundesliga match on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Dortmund, Germany. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund are just 2 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after pummeling Nuremberg 7-0 here Wednesday.

Taking advantage of Bayern's first hiccup of the season, a 1-1 home draw Tuesday with Augsburg, Dortmund were merciless against 14th-place Nuremberg.