Premier league club Arsenal on Wednesday announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for 63.75 million euros ($80 million), the most expensive deal in the history of the English team.

Arsenal confirmed that the 28-year-old Gabon striker, who won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2015, had signed a long-term contract.