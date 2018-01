A composite image made of file pictures shows (L-R) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund, Olivier Giroud of FC Arsenal, and Michy Batshuayi of FC Chelsea. EPA-EFE/DSK

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived here Tuesday from Germany to undergo a medical ahead of an expected transfer to Arsenal.

Aubameyang, 28, went directly from London Luton Airport to Arsenal's training facility, where he was scheduled to undergo a medical, British media said.