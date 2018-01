The Borussia Dortmund bus after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany, Apr. 11, 2017. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Alfons Becker (C), the lawyer of Borussia Dortmund's players Marc Bartra and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talks to the media during the trial against Sergej W. at the district court in Dortmund, Germany, on Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund Marc Bartra (R) leaves the district court after his hearing in Dortmund, Germany, on Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Marc Bartra (R) arrives for his hearing at the district court in Dortmund, Germany, on Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra on Monday testified as a witness before a court in Germany regarding a bomb attack on the Bundesliga team's bus last year, which injured two players.

The 27-year-old Spaniard recounted the events that took place in April 2017, when the Dortmund bus was hit by three roadside bombs while heading to their stadium for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Monaco.