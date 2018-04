Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Berlin, Apr 16 (efe-epa) - Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi may be sidelined for the rest of the Bundesliga season due to an ankle injury, both the German club and the player announced Monday.

Batshuayi, who is on loan at the German side from Chelsea, suffered the injury during the 2-0 Ruhr derby defeat against Schalke 04 on Sunday, leaving the field on crutches.