Berlin, Nov 28 (efe-epa) - Borussia Dortmund failed to achieve more than a goalless draw against Brugge on Wednesday, enough for them to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League, but also made Atletico Madrid the leader of Group A with a matchday to go until the end of the first round.

Club Brugge needed to win to maintain their chances of reaching the Round of 16 but preferred not to risk anything, which determined the development of the match.