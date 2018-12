Franck Ribery of Munich celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Nuremberg in Munich, Germany, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Borussia Dortmund celebrates after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Dortmund's young talent Jadon Sancho secured a 2-1 away victory over Schalke in a Bundesliga event held at the VELTINS Arena.

Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney gave Dortmund an early lead, just seven minutes into the match, off an assist from Germany's playmaker Marco Reus.