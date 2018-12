Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (C) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (L) and Achraf Hakimi (R) celebrate after winning a German Bundesliga soccer match against SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg 2-0 in Bundesliga action on Saturday, strengthening its hold on the top spot, while Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry struck twice against Werder Bremen for a 2-1 win, giving the defending champions their seventh win this season.

Germany playmaker Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund on a penalty attempt five minutes before the first-half stoppage time.